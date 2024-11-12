Karan Johar responds to ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ re-release in theatres

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) "Kal Ho Naa Ho", the iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, is gearing up for a grand re-release in theatres this month.

Dharma Productions announced the exciting news with a post on social media. The Nikhil Advani’s romantic comedy is set to re-release in theatres on November 15. Announcing the news on their social media handles, Dharma Productions wrote, “‘Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai’, hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!.”

Karan Johar, who wrote the story of the film, too re-shared Dharma’s post on his Instagram stories. He also added the title track of the film to the video. "Kal Ho Naa Ho" also starred Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The film featured Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in supporting roles.

The film, which was released on November 28, 2003, remains a beloved classic owing to its peppy tracks and SRK’s sizzling chemistry with Preity. The story follows Naina Kapoor (Preity Zinta), an MBA student living in New York, who falls in love with her terminally ill neighbor, Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan). Despite his own declining health, Aman is determined to ensure Naina’s happiness after his passing. He decides to bring her together with his best friend, Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), even though it means sacrificing his own feelings.

Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable confession, “I love you very much, Naina,” as he reads from a blank diary, remains etched in the hearts of fans.

In 2020, Karan Johar marked the 20th anniversary of "Kal Ho Naa Ho" with a heartfelt video featuring a compilation of the film's most memorable and touching moments.

The filmmaker wrote, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has beating hearts it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts. For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of the Dharma family and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today.”

"Kal Ho Naa Ho" received several awards, including two National Film Awards.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.