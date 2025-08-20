Karan Johar lauds Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Looks like absolute blockbuster material'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The preview of Aryan Khan's directorial debut "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is finally here, and Karan Johar cannot stop praising the show. KJo claims that the series looks like an absolute blockbuster with all the elements for a 'binge'.

Sharing the gripping preview of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" on his official Instagram handle, KJo wrote: "It has everything that you would want to ‘binge’ on - ENTERTAINMENT AND DHAMAAKEDAR ENTERTAINMENT! @___aryan___ , it’s your time to shine...welcome to the movies!!! This looks like absolute blockbuster material and I know how much hard work you have put into it for yearsss! I love youuu."

Lauding lead Lakshya for his performance, the filmmaker added, "@lakshya proper hero material and how!!! Obviously you’re ‘kill’-ing it in every sense of the manner, spotlight’s on you and it’s your time to OWN it!!!#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix".

Congratulating team "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", Karan wrote: "Congratulations to the entire team for a smashing start - @redchilliesent @gaurikhan @iamsrk."

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood" starts with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover introducing Lakshya as a rising star, Aasman Singh. Being an outsider, he has not only managed to deliver a hit but has also fallen in love with superstar Arjun Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter, played by Sahher Bambba.

The preview also introduces us to Raghav Juyal as Lakshya's best friend in the film, while Mona Singh plays Lakshya's mother.

Bigwigs from the industry, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar also appeared in the teaser.

While both Aryan and SRK were nowhere to be seen in the preview of "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood", the reports claim that King Khan will grace the last episode of the series.

Starring Sahher Bamba and Lakshya as leads, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor as the core cast, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

