Renowned litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Binod Pasayat dies at 89

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (IANS) Renowned litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Binod Pasayat passed away in Odisha's Sambalpur on Wednesday at the age of 89.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital. Pasayat had been suffering from prostate cancer for a long time.

His health condition worsened on Wednesday morning following which he was admitted to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Born on December 3, 1935, in Kusmel village of Balangir district, Pasayat made remarkable contributions to Sambalpuri language and literature.

He also authored several songs and plays in Sambalpuri.

In January 2023, he was conferred the Padma Shri by the government of India for his excellence in the field of performing arts, especially for his work in “Giti Natya” (musical plays).

Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan condoled his demise in a post on X, calling it an irreparable loss to Odisha’s literary and cultural world.

Expressing grief, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X: "I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Padmashree Binod Kumar Pasayat, the distinguished playwright, poet, and writer from Sambalpur. For decades, he made invaluable contributions to Sambalpuri literature and music, bringing pride to our state. He was a silent devotee. His contributions to the world of Sambalpuri literature will remain forever memorable. Praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family."

Later, on Wednesday evening, Pasayat’s mortal remains were taken to Rajghat in Sambalpur where the district administration accorded him a Guard of Honour before the final rites were performed.

Speaking of the loss, his elder son Biswajit Pasayat expressed deep grief and recalled his father’s lifelong dedication to Sambalpuri literature and culture.

Though he gained national recognition, he chose to remain a barber, deeply connected to his community.

