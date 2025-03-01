Kapoor brothers Boney, Anil and Sanjay pose under the same roof at Aadar Jain's wedding

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Aadar Jain's wedding to Alekha Advani made a lot of headlines. The wedding brought the Kapoor brothers, Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, under the same roof.

Dropping a picture of Boney Kapoor posing with his brothers Anil and Sanjay, the producer penned on Instagram, "Rima & Manoj’s son Aadar’s wedding, Rima got all 3 brothers in one frame."

He further posted a photo of himself with Rima Jain from the wedding and shared, "Rima was Anil & my driving coach during our family visits to Raj Baugh at Loni (Pune). Our bonding has been strong since our childhood days & will remain forever."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a grand Hindu wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Several bigwigs from the B-town were a part of the festivities.

On another hand, Boney Kapoor recently dropped sneak peeks at his spiritual journey on social media, which took him to several religious places from Jagannath Temple in Odisha to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The film producer took to his IG and treated his InstaFam with some sneak peeks from his travels.

Boney Kapoor's journey included visits to Jagannath Temple, the Shilanyas ceremony in Sambhal, and the Kumbh Mela.

His post included a couple of photos and videos of him taking the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

"#mahakumbh Last 2 weeks, I visited to pray at Jagannath ji temple in Puri, Odisha, Travelled to Sambhal for the shilanyas of the temple to be built at Kaalki dham & yesterday was at kumbh to offer prayers to ganga maa," Boney Kapoor captioned the post.

Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Neena Gupta, Jaya Prada, Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jamwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

