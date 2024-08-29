Kangana Ranaut: I hate being an actor

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut,, who has been in Bollywood for almost 18 years, says she just hates being an actor, but at the same time loves being a director.

Asked what is more daunting – being an actor or filmmaking, Kangana told IANS: “No, acting is not daunting at all…. I think acting for me is too passive.”

“… I just hate being an actor. I just hate it with so much intensity. That I can't tell you because. You come to the set. And you're always looking ‘what's happening? You know, What's going on? Which scene are you doing? You are just always wondering, What's going on?"

"And besides, You wonder, what's going on with my life? What am I doing? You know, so much time is getting wasted. And, we all have such limited time. And these are the best years of my life. And then there's the AD, who says ‘we are ready’ and when you're ready. Then (they say) ‘wait, wait’... Even if you're the main lead. You know, I hate it.”

However, she loves being a filmmaker.

“Being a director, I love being a director. You know, You ask me, ‘what's going on? I know. I'll tell you.’”

“I think I'm one of those, better directors, you know, who understand how vulnerable it is to be an actor. You know, actors are my favourite people on the sets.”

She said that actors are her “favourite people” “because, I know what's going on in their minds”.

“You know, so I like to take care of them. I tell them, ‘come sit here’, ‘see, this is going on now’.”

“I love to guide them. You know, I don't like being an actor,” he said.

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Emergency”, which also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

In the film, the actress plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “Emergency” is slated to release on September 6.

The film is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. It traces the incident that took place under the leadership of one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History Indira Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.