Kamya Panjabi: Love dressing in traditional Maharashtrian attire

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) On Ganesh Utsav, actress Kamya Panjabi, who has been welcoming Bappa for more than 35 years, said that she loves dressing in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

“During Ganesh Chaturthi, my home turns into a temple with colorful decorations and a special energy. We dress in fresh clothes, enjoy various sweets, and my mom makes prasad. She takes care of everything, from the food to the invitations,” she said.

The actress added: “I love dressing in traditional Maharashtrian attire, including Nath (nose rings) and Veni (flower garlands). Even though I’m busy with work, I make sure to join the celebrations. Bringing Gauri Ganpati home is always exciting, and we look forward to the joy and blessings Bappa brings each year.”

The “Ishq Jabariya” actress added that for her, Ganpati Bappa is everything.

“I don’t need to ask for anything when He’s with us; just seeing Him makes all my worries go away. I always choose an eco-friendly idol, focusing on features like a big stomach, big ears, and a smiling face.”

She added: “No matter the form, I always feel His presence. The festival’s emotional connection is strong, especially when Bappa has to leave, knowing He will return next year. That’s the magic of Ganesh Chaturthi—it fills our hearts with love, hope, and peace.”

“Ishq Jabariya” airs on Sun Neo. The show is a drama about a young girl named Gulki with dreams of becoming an air hostess despite her cruel stepmother.

Kavya became a household name with her work in shows such as “Reth”, “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani,” “Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann”, “Piya Ka Ghar”, “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and “Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.