Kamal Haasan undecided on joining Congress, DMK alliance in TN

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) Tamil super star Kamal Haasan is undecided if his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) is joining the Congress-DMK alliance in the state. The super star, has been voicing his support to several activities of the Congress party against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Kamal even participated in the Delhi leg of the iconic 'Bharat Jodo' yatra of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

MNM was not invited to the Opposition alliance meeting at Patna and in Bengaluru. However, sources in the party, told IANS that Kamal Haasan and his MNM was not part of the opposition alliance and that presently the party was concentrating in developing its support base across the state in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan had lost in the 2021 assembly elections from Coimbatore South seat to the BJP leader and Mahila Morcha National president, Vanathi Sreenivasan.

Sources in the MNM told IANS that the superstar will take a call on the electoral alliance for the Lok Sabha elections and at present is increasing the party voter base.

