Kajol's new year draping style screams regal

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) From acting to dressing, to speaking, Kajol never fails to impress with her unique style.

Recently, the 'Do Patti' actress shared some stunning pictures on her official Instagram account.

The diva posed in a beautiful floral saree, with a sleeveless blouse, looking regal.

Her outfit of the day was tied up with a golden choker, a silver stud bindi, and a matching lip colour.

However, her fearless attitude is what made this look even more appealing.

Kajol's latest post was captioned, "I loved it .. I draped it!"

Archana Puran Singh commented on Kajol's latest look with not one, not two, but three red heart emojis.

Before this, the 'Fanna' actress posted a video on her Instagram account featuring some of her most memorable moments from 2024.

Kajol dropped a couple of unseen photographs with her family, along with the caption, "Recap of 2024... the hits and misses and all the in-between. #2024recap #newbeginnings."

In the meantime, the diva kicked in the new year with a social media post reflecting on the year gone by.

Kajol shared a few snippets from the New Year celebration along with the caption, "For the caption, Kajol wrote, "And that's a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you: May you always run out of chairs for your guests, may your table always groan with the weight of food and friends, may your neighbours always complain about how long and fun your parties are, and last of all... may your joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear."

Shifting our focus to her work commitments, Kajol was last seen playing a police officer who goes by the name of Vidya Jyothi in Shashanka Chaturvedi's nerve-chilling thriller, 'Do Patti'.

She was seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the drama.

