K’taka: Two arrested for raping young woman in Mysuru (Lead)

Mysuru, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested two accused for gang-raping a young woman on Monday who (accused) got acquainted with her (victim) in Mysuru city of Karnataka.

According to police sources, the incident had taken place on Sunday and the victim lodged a complaint with the Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru.

According to preliminary reports, the young woman had met the accused at a pub in Mysuru and after luring her the accused had taken her to a lodge and committed the crime.

Sources said that the police have collected CCTV footage of a young woman partying with one of the accused persons in the pub for a long time. The accused and the victim had consumed more than seven bottles of beer together.

The police have also got the CCTV footage of the victim and the accused normally entering the lodge and departing from there. The accused who was with the victim at the pub had invited one of his relatives to the lodge.

The police are yet to ascertain what exactly happened inside the lodge between the victim and the accused persons. The police stated that the invocation of the BNS Section for gang rape in the FIR is based on the complaint and not on the incident.

The victim has not suffered any injuries and she is safe and normal. The police sources stated that they are verifying the facts of the complaint given by the victim.

The latest incident has brought back the horrific incident of the sensational Mysuru gang-rape case which took place in Mysuru on August 24, 2021. Siddaramaiah was then the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and had come down heavily on the ruling BJP government.

The victim was dragged inside by the rapists when she was sitting and chatting with her friend in a park.

Karnataka police had submitted 1,499 pages of charge sheet in connection with the incident. The victim after college hours had gone to an isolated place near Chamundi Hill with her male friend.

The seven miscreants attacked them, sexually assaulted the lady and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom from the youth. Later, the victims were admitted to a private hospital. The police had arrested seven persons from Tamil Nadu.

The incident had created a furore in Karnataka as student organisations came to the streets to protest the incident and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

However, the victim had gone back to her native and remained incommunicado with the police for a long time. However, the police kept in touch with her and managed to convince her to give a statement before the magistrate.

