Telangana to bring revolutionary changes in education: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the state government will bring revolutionary changes in the education system soon.

He alleged that the education system was neglected during the 10-year rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Interacting with students of social welfare hostels, he said the ‘people’s government’ has already decided to supply free electricity to all government schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister said the government has established Skill University to provide skill development training to the youth. It also decided to convert Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be converted into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs).

He mentioned that the government has already announced plans to set up a Sports University. He asked youth organizations to take the initiative to enrol dropouts in the schools.

He called for reducing the dropout rate in schools and colleges.

“It is the biggest responsibility of the youth and don't neglect the education. Drugs and ganja are a big threat and danger to society. Youth should not become victims of drug addiction,” he said.

The Chief Minister said students and the unemployed should get ready for competitive exams. He appealed to the youth not to fall prey to the provocative comments made by the political leaders.

“Both education and social consciousness are important for students. Educated people will always benefit. Those who serve the society with social consciousness become heroes in our society,” he said.

He advised teachers to organize group discussions to impart social awareness along with education in the schools. He said all students should pursue higher studies and participate in the process to rebuild of Telangana.

Following the recent enhancement of diet and cosmetic charges for boarding students in welfare and residential hostels of SC/ST, BC and Minority, and other institutions run by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), the Chief Minister interacted with the students. They thanked the Chief Minister for enhancing the charges.

Under the leadership of Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar, a group of welfare hostel students visited the residence of the Chief Minister on Monday.

When the Chief Minister enquired about the problems, the students requested him to construct their own buildings for hostels. He promised the construction of a hostel building after acquiring the land from local authorities.

