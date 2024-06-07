K’taka: Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna granted bail in abduction case

Bengaluru, June 7 (IANS) Karnataka High Court on Friday granted conditional interim bail to Prajwal Revanna’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, in the abduction case linked to the alleged sex video scandal which has taken the state by storm.

The court has granted her bail till June 14.

The court passed the order and directed Bhavani Revanna to appear for the investigation on Friday by 1 pm. She has been also instructed to cooperate in the investigation and has been prohibited from entering Hassan district, her native and K.R. Nagar taluk in Mysuru district, from where the complainant in the abduction case hails.

The court has also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) not to keep her for investigation beyond 5 p.m.

Former Advocate General and the Special Counsel for the SIT, Ravivarma Kumar, submitted to the court that Bhavani Revanna should be handed over to the SIT as custodial interrogation is needed in the case.

He also submitted that Bhavani Revanna did not turn up for questioning even as the SIT sleuths waited at her residence in Holenarasipur for the entire day.

Bhavani is accused of collusion with the accused persons in the abduction case of a victim in the sex scandal to prevent the arrest of her son, former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is presently in the custody of the SIT.

