K’taka: I can’t remain quiet, Rajanna challenges Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 29 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Saturday challenged Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, saying that he cannot remain quiet after the party Chief issued instructions not to talk to media about the top two posts of the state.

“What’s wrong in issuing statements? Let him (Shivakumar) issue the notice to me. I don’t care about warnings. Party leaders cannot be asked to talk as per his (Shivakumar) directions. I can’t remain quiet,” Minister Rajanna told media persons in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar had instructed his party leaders not to talk to the media regarding the change in the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister posts.

“I don’t want any minister to talk to the media about matters of the post of the CM or Dy CM. If they continue to give public statements, I have to issue notice to these leaders,” the Congress state President said.

Rajanna added that it is not possible to make the Chief Minister as per the directions of a religious pontiff. “We can’t remain quiet if anyone seeks Chief Minister’s resignation,” he said.

He said that another seer has said that senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa should be made the Chief Minister.

“Another Swami who has a close connection with the PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi says Satish should be made the Chief Minister. His (Swami's) statement is against democracy. I am not supporting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I stand with democracy,” Rajanna claimed.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is working for the poor and that is why he is supporting him. “The MLAs will decide who will become the Chief Minister. It is not possible to make the Chief Minister as per the advice of religious seers,” he said.

Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar has emphasised that discipline is crucial for the party which all the members must adhere to.

“We know how hard we worked to bring the party to power. There is no need to talk about the party issues publicly. In the interest of the party, I am telling everyone that keeping quiet will be a service to the party. I also humbly request religious pontiffs not to interfere in politics,” Shivakumar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.