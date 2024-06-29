Zakir Khan to drop 'comedy bombs on broadcast medium' with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Comedian-actor Zakir Khan is coming up with a new television show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’. The makers of the show unveiled the teaser on Saturday.

The show promises to offer an enthralling experience that combines laughter, shaayari and philosophical tips to living the best life into one compelling package.

Zakir will be seen delivering the aforementioned with captivating wit and undeniable charisma. This distinctive offering promises to stand out with Zakir’s infectious humour and insightful anecdotes adding a special touch, providing a refreshing and delightful experience that will resonate with viewers of all ages.

‘Aapka Apna Zakir’ is set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

Last year in December, Zakir released his streaming comedy special ‘Mann Pasand’ in which he reminisced about his days with his boy gang from school, and how male friendships are frugal with no foresight as an operative requirement for such friendships.

The comedy special was very well received by the audience and marked a different narrative style compared to his earlier special of ‘Tathastu’ which involved more drama than comedy. ‘Tathastu’ was about Zakir’s grandfather Ustad Moinuddin Khan, a sarangi legend.

Zakir, who was born in Indore, rose to prominence by winning ‘Comedy Central’. He has also been a part of a news comedy show, ‘On Air with AIB’. However, his claim to fame was the viral ‘AIB Diwas’ video.

He has released four-hour-length standup specials, ‘Haq Se Single’, ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’ in addition to ‘Tathastu and ‘Mannpasand’ on Prime Video.

