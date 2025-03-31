K’taka to establish South India’s first Govt Organ Transplant & Retrieval Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The Karnataka government has decided to establish South India’s first Government Organ Transplant and Retrieval Centre in Bengaluru, stated Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood, Sharan Prakash Patil on Monday.

Minister Patil further stated that steps were being taken to construct a helipad at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for seamless organ transportation and Rs 1 crore had been sanctioned for facility development and establishment.

To modernise existing facilities and set up an organ retrieval centre, the government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore with an official order already issued.

This initiative coincides with the 125th anniversary of Victoria Hospital, making it a significant milestone, he stated.

The organ retrieval centre is expected to become operational within the next four to six months, according to Minister Patil.

“The centre will play a crucial role in streamlining organ procurement for transplants,” the minister stated.

“Functioning as a dedicated unit for collecting organs from deceased donors, the centre will provide comprehensive services, including ICU facilities, an operation theater, a laboratory, and advanced diagnostic capabilities.

"Victoria Hospital, already home to a trauma and emergency care centre, the Institute of Gastroenterology and Urology Transplantation, the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology at Minto Hospital and a Skin Bank, is one of South India’s largest medical institutions. The addition of this new organ retrieval centre will further strengthen its capabilities,” Minister Patil stated.

For effective organ donation, identifying potential donors, ensuring safe procedures, conducting family counselling, providing advanced ICU care and adhering to legal frameworks are critical.

Hence, adequate funding has been allocated for the centre’s holistic development.

“This initiative is highly meaningful and will benefit economically-disadvantaged patients,” noted Minister Patil.

“The establishment of an integrated organ retrieval centre at Victoria Hospital will help scale up the organ donation programme, benefiting underprivileged patients,” stated Dr. Deepak, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital.

“The centre will have dedicated staff, ICUs and beds. Once a family consents to organ donation, the patient will be transferred from ICUs to the designated facility,” he added.

Additionally, to facilitate smooth organ transport, a helipad is being constructed at Victoria Hospital.

The Victoria Hospital provides services to the economically weaker sections of society.

