K’taka: Death toll rises to five in Mangaluru due to heavy rains

Mangaluru, May 30 (IANS) The death toll in the coastal district of Mangaluru, Karnataka, rose to five on Friday following heavy and incessant rainfall.

Authorities, with the assistance of the residents, have launched rescue and relief operations across the district despite the downpour.

Among the deceased are two infant siblings and a six-year-old girl. The victims have been identified as Prema Poojari, a resident of Urumane in Ullal taluk; her grandchildren, three-year-old Ayush and one-and-a-half-year-old Arush; six-year-old Fathima Nayeema, a resident of Montepadavu; and Vijesh Jain, an employee of the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom).

Prema Poojari’s house was buried in a landslide while six members of the family were asleep. Her husband, Kantappa Poojari, heard a noise and, while attempting to exit the house, was trapped under a collapsed slab and suffered a leg fracture. Their son, Seetharama Poojari, managed to escape, according to police.

However, Prema’s daughter-in-law, Ashwini, who was sleeping with her two children, was trapped under the debris. Seetharama rushed to seek help from local residents to rescue his wife and children, but they were unable to move the heavy slabs that had fallen on them.

It took nine hours to extricate Ashmini and her two children from the debris. Her elder son, Aryan, had died on the spot, and the younger child succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Villagers recounted that Ashwini, though semi-conscious, was pleading with them to save her children. They said that the younger child, Arush, had moved his hands, giving them hope he might survive.

Despite the region being affected by communal tension in recent times, locals set aside religious differences and worked together through the night to clear the debris and attempt to rescue the trapped family.

Asif, a local Gram Panchayat member, tearfully recalled how Ashwini pleaded with him to save her sons, but despite their best efforts, they could not save either child. NDRF and SDRF teams joined the efforts and successfully rescued Ashwini.

In a separate incident, Vijesh Jain, an employee, was found dead, hanging from an electric pole near Odinmala in Belthangady taluk. Police suspect he died of electrocution while attempting repairs in the wake of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, another landslide near Montepadavu in Ullal taluk led to two houses being buried. Six-year-old Fathima Nayeema sustained fatal injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital in Deralakatte but succumbed to her injuries. Two other individuals were rescued from the site.

Several areas in Mangaluru have been inundated due to the heavy downpour. In the Kallapu region, around 50 houses are facing severe waterlogging, prompting authorities to relocate many families to safer locations.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the Mangaluru region until June 2.

The Mangaluru district administration declared a holiday for Friday for Anganwadi centres, as well as for primary, secondary schools, and government, aided, and unaided colleges. Authorities have issued safety guidelines, urging the public, especially parents, to remain cautious. A directive has also been issued advising people not to venture near the sea.

Mangaluru district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has cancelled all his scheduled programmes in Bengaluru and is travelling to Mangaluru on Friday. He is expected to reach Mangaluru by this evening and will visit rain-affected areas to review the situation.

In light of the heavy rainfall, the minister has already instructed the district administration to take all precautionary measures. The minister will stay in Mangaluru and remain on-site to oversee emergency response efforts. He will issue necessary directions to officials to ensure swift disaster management.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.