K’taka: Court remands BJP MLA Munirathna to judicial custody

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) The Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru has remanded the arrested BJP MLA Munirathna from Bengaluru to judicial custody on Tuesday.

The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing to Wednesday (September 17). Munirathna is arrested on charges of giving life threat and using casteist slurs against a contractor.

Senior counsel Ashok Harnalli appeared for MLA Munirathna. BJP legislator from Karnataka's Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, Munirathna, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to a contractor and making casteist slurs against Vokkaliga and Dalit community. He will be sent to the Central Prison in Bengaluru.

An audio clip of Munirathna purportedly making casteist slurs against Vokkaligas and Dalits while giving life threats to the contractor also went viral.

He was arrested at Nangali village near Mulbagal town in Kolar district. The court had earlier handed him over to two days police custody on Sunday.

The accused MLA was arrested while trying to escape to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The police tracked him through his phone location. After making the arrest, Kolar Police handed over Munirathna's custody to Bengaluru Police.

Cheluvaraju, the contractor who lodged a police complaint against MLA Munirathna, had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last Saturday and made a submission that even as the police had filed two FIRs, no action was initiated.

Karnataka Police had earlier on Saturday filed two FIRs against the BJP MLA from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency.

The cases were registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru.

Cheluvaraju claimed that the police are not initiating any action against the BJP MLA even after registering FIRs and demanded Siddaramaiah give directions to initiate legal action in this regard.

Siddaramaiah assured him of legal action and protection.

In addition to Munirathna, cases have also been filed against his Personal Assistant Vijaykumar, security personnel Abhishek, and Vasanth Kumar.

Cheluvaraju, the contractor, had earlier lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, seeking protection.

Cheluvaraju alleged that Munirathna demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and threatened that if he did not comply, he would face the same fate as Renukaswamy.

Incidentally, Renukaswamy was kidnapped and killed by Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates for sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s partner.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress government for arresting Munirathna in haste.

The BJP, in a damage control mode, had issued a notice to Munirathna seeking explanation before the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

The notice stated that his statements in the purported audio clip had violated the discipline of the party.

