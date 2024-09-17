IND vs BAN: We're focused on winning series, not looking too far ahead, says Rohit Sharma

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) India Test captain Rohit Sharma said his side is focused on winning the two-match Test series against Bangladesh rather than thinking too much about the World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played at Lord's in June, 2025.

The upcoming series between India and Bangladesh is part of the WTC. The hosts sit at the numero uno spot with 68.52 per cent after winning six of the nine games so far. They finished as runners-up in the last two WTC editions after losing to New Zealand and Australia in the finals, respectively. The home series win will further consolidate their top spot ahead of playing eight Tests combined against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away).

On the other hand, Bangladesh are placed fourth in the table with 45.83 per cent following three wins in six Tests.

“Every game we play is important. No dress rehearsal here (in the context of the Bangladesh series). Every game becomes important because of what is at stake. WTC. The (standings) table is still quite open. And every game is important," Rohit said in the press conference on Tuesday.

“We have to focus on how we can win this series, and this Test. Rather than looking too far ahead," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul made a comeback to the Test setup after injury ruled him out of the England Test series mid-way. Skipper backed Rahul's inclusion and wants him to play at his potential in the red-ball format.

Rahul has a mediocre Test average of 34.08 compared to 49.15 and 37.75 in ODI and T20I respectively.

“Everyone has an up-and-down career. The kind of quality KL Rahul has, everybody knows. The message to him from our side was we want him to play all the games and bring the best out of him,” Rohit said.

“He has done well of late, (he) scored hundred against South Africa. Scored a good knock in Hyderabad, but unfortunately got injured. I hope he continues from where he left in Hyderabad. I don’t see any reason why he can’t flourish in Test cricket. Opportunities are there. Important for him to understand how he wants to take his career forward," he added.

Commenting on India's busy Test schedule, Rohit reaffirmed their stand to manage the workload of premier pacers including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as they have impressive young talents to fill up for them.

For the first Test against Bangladesh, India have handed a national call-up to pacer Yash Dayal while Akash Deep retained his spot in the Test side.

“You want the best players to play all the games, but that’s not possible. You’ve to see what’s best for the team and manage your bowlers accordingly. We’ll monitor that for our bowlers. We’ve managed to do that in the England series. We got rest for Bumrah and Siraj,” Rohit said.

“So, we will keep assessing them. You want everyone to play all the games, but it’s not in our hands. We saw exciting prospects in Duleep Trophy. I am not too worried about the kind of bowlers waiting in the wings,” he added.

The opening batter heaped praise on the young troika of batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, who have started their Test careers on high.

“They’ve everything that’s required to be a top player for India in all three forms. With time, we’ve to nurture and groom them well. They’re very hungry for success and to play for India," Rohit remarked.

“Jaiswal had a great home series when we played last time. Jurel showed what he’s capable of as well, with the bat. Getting the tough runs. Sarfaraz as well, being fearless, not being too worried about what happens outside. You need all sorts of players who are fearless, cautious and responsible as well. We have that mix of everything and it’s a good sign," he added.

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.