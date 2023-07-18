K’taka BJP objects to welcoming TN CM Stalin for Oppn meet, says Cong stir over Mekedatu project was a drama

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has objected to the warm welcome extended to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by the state leaders of the ruling Congress. The Congress is in a fix over the development.



Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, former Dy Chief Minister R. Ashoka dubbed the padyatra of the Congress party demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project as a mere drama. The Mekedatu project which will provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its surrounding areas is opposed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said.

The Congress had taken out a padyatra (march) over the Mekedatu project. It had made the tall claim that it was an agitation for water. CM Stalin is against the implementation of the Mekedatu project. The Congress has welcomed leaders who have opposed our project, Ashoka maintained.

The Mekedatu project by Karnataka has been opposed by successive Tamil Nadu governments. Karnataka is maintaining that the implementation of the project is its right as it is in its territory, it is financing it and as it is being implemented without any violations. However, Tamil Nadu has said that it won’t allow the project to take off.

Karnataka Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar had appealed to the Tamil Nadu government in June to be large-hearted and cooperate to help farmers of both the states by implementing the Mekedatu project.

“There is no harm from theMekedatuproject. Let the Tamil Nadu state be large-hearted. We are also large-hearted. Let’s stop approaching courts after fighting each other. Cooperate with the scheme which is for drinking water purpose and beneficial to farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,”he stated.

Shivakumar reiterated that there will be no harm to Tamil Nadu if the Mekedatu project is implemented. After the padyatra demanding immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project the government had earmarked Rs 1,000 crores for it. But it was not spent, he said.

The Central government has the keys to the dams on the Cauvery river. They will decide and release the water. What is the harm if we establish a power generating unit? The verdict clearly states that after storing the water, it could be utilized for drinking. There is no concern for Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar stated.

Taking strong exception to Shivakumar’s affirmation that the Mekedatu dam would be built, Tamil Nadu water resources minister Duraimurugan had stated that his government would oppose the dam proposal at all levels.

