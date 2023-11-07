K’taka BJP leader D.B. Chandre Gowda passes away at 87

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Nov 7 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former minister D.B. Chandre Gowda passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Daradahalli village in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, family sources said. He was 87.

Chandre Gowda was suffering from multiple age-related health issues.

His body would be kept for public viewing on the premises of the Adyantaya Ranga Mandir in Mudigere town.

The final rites would be conducted on November 8 at the Poornachandra Estates in Daradahalli village, according to the family.

In his career of more than five decades, Gowda was elected thrice as MLA and MP. He had also rendered services to a member of the Rajya Sabha as well.

He started his political career with the Congress and was identified as one of the top leaders.

During his second term as a MP, he resigned from his post to facilitate late PM Indira Gandhi to contest from Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat in 1978.

Indira Gandhi got political rebirth after the victory in the post emergency phase.

Gowda joined BJP in 2009 and represented Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat.

He is survived by his wife B.S. Poornima and four daughters.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he is pained by the news of the demise of the senior statesman. "He had a unique personality and carved a place for himself in politics. He was my neighbour and very close to me," he said.

"I had visited him at his residence last month. His bereavement is as good as losing an elderly person in the family. The state has lost an honest, senior politician. Let his soul rest in peace," Bommai stated.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar also condoled the death of Gowda. “He was a staunch socialist and pure-hearted personality from the Malnad region of the state. “When Congress party and late PM Indira Gandhi were in crisis, Chandre Gowda had resigned from his post and worked for the victory of Indira Gandhi day and night. He had drawn attention at the national level," he stated.

"I had seen his administration from close quarters. He was a model to the junior politicians," he said.

