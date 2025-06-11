Justice Perugu Sree Sudha sworn in as Karnataka High Court judge

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Justice Perugu Sree Sudha took oath as a judge of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Perugu Sudha.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Perugu Sree Sudha. The CM congratulated the newly appointed judge by presenting him with a bouquet.

Over 19 years, Justice Perugu Sudha served as First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Nizamabad; Special Judge for Bomb Blast Cases-cum-Additional Judge for Family Court, Hyderabad; Chairperson for Land Appellate Tribunal-cum-II Additional District Judge, Hyderabad; Industrial Tribunal for Warangal and Khammam Districts; Judge, Mahila Court, Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Vijayawada; Principal District and Sessions Judge at Karimnagar, Visakhapatnam, and Nizamabad.

She also rendered her service as the Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad; Special Judge for ACB Cases, Hyderabad; Chairperson, VAT Appellate Tribunal; Transport Appellate Tribunal; and Director, Judicial Academy, Secunderabad. Through these roles, she gained commendable exposure in various branches of law.

Justice Perugu Sudha was selected as a Direct Recruit District Judge and took charge on August 21, 2002.

Justice Perugu Sudha was elevated to the Bench as a Permanent Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana and assumed charge on October 15, 2021.

Born as the eldest daughter to Venkateswarlu, a retired Judicial Officer, and Padmavathi, a homemaker, Justice Sudha completed her schooling in Adoni, Kurnool District, and her intermediate education in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

She completed her graduation in Pulivendula, Kadapa District, and obtained her Law Degree from A.C. College of Law, Guntur. She enrolled as a member of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and practised law in Tenali, Srikalahasti, and Kavali.

She married Dr P. Srikanth Babu, who is currently the Principal of BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Hyderabad.

