SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result OUT @sbi.co.in; Check Steps to Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the clerk's main exam. The official website, sbi.co.in, now has the sarkari result link active. Lakhs of aspirants who passed the prelims can now check the website to see if they passed the mains.

Remember, the official SBI website is currently unavailable. Candidates can now check the steps presented below to go and download the merit list from the official website.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: