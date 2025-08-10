Justice must always reach people's doorsteps, says CJI Gavai

Itanagar, Aug 10 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai said on Sunday that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are committed to serve the people and ensure speedy justice with least cost and efforts.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed court building of Gauhati High Court, Itanagar permanent bench here, the CJI said that he always advocates of decentralisation with justice must reach the doorsteps of the needy people.

"The sole object of the judiciary, legislature, and executive is to serve the people. We all exist to give speedy and due justice to the people," CJI Gavai said, and praised successive Chief Justices of the Gauhati High Court for making justice more accessible to the people.

He said that despite facing several crises over the past 75 years after Independence, the nation has remained strong, united, and is on the path to becoming a developed country.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's unity in diversity, CJI Gavai added that the Northeastern state has 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes.

The government has taken all-out efforts to preserve, protect and promote the traditional culture and customs of each tribe, he said.

Progress of the country and protection and preservation of culture and traditions can go simultaneously for further strengthening the country, he said, adding that the Constitution also envisaged and emphasised to preserve and conserve the culture of all people and community.

Noting that he was 'mesmerised' by the vibrant tribal culture of the Northeast, CJI Gavai said: "During our recent visit to Manipur, a woman there told me, 'You are welcome to your home'. It touched all of us, reminding us that India is one, and for all Indians, India is the home for all."

The Chief Justice also said that the Northeast region is one of the most important parts of India, and informed that the Constitution provides special provisions to preserve and safeguard the tribal communities of the region.

Referring to B.R. Ambedkar, the CJI added that Ambedkar always fought for the unity of India and he always said, 'India first and India last'.

Ambedkar for all time told the people that the Constitution would keep India united and strong in times of peace and war and that was experienced even after 75 years, CJI Gavai said.

"Each religion has its own 'dharma granth' (religious scripture), but for every Indian, the Constitution is the great 'granth'. Our foremost loyalty should be to the Constitution. Everyone must read the constitution," the CJI said.

Speaking at the event, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the inauguration of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench building marks a major landmark in strengthening the state's justice delivery system, promising faster and more efficient access to justice to the people.

"Until 2016, Arunachal Pradesh had only two courts and currently the state now has 33 functional district and session courts and the state Cabinet recently approved eight more courts along with 463 new posts created for the district level judiciary," the Chief Minister added.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu said: "Today marks a historic milestone as we dedicate to the people of Arunachal Pradesh the new building of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, a symbol of hope, accessibility, and the unwavering pursuit of justice."

He added that the people of Arunachal have long cherished the dream of having their own High Court to enhance access to justice.

"The foundation stone for the new building was laid on August 12, 2018. Despite delays due to Covid-19 pandemic and the time needed to shift to temporary premises, construction formally began on September 3, 2021. Today, we proudly stand before a 19,000-plus square metre state-of-the-art structure, completed in less than four years with an investment of nearly Rs 250 crore," CM Khandu said.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju advocated to further strengthen the judicial infrastructure, especially in the lower judiciary to ensure the swift, and people-friendly justice accessible to all.

Highlighting the reforms of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rijiju told that more than 1,500 redundant and obsolete laws, framed during the British period, have been abolished as they created unnecessary problems for common people and the governments.

Judges of the Supreme Court -- Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Justice Sandeep Mehta, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Justice Michael Zothankhuma, and other dignitaries were present during the inaugural ceremony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.