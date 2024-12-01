Judicial commission team arrives in Sambhal to probe violence

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 1 (IANS) The three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the November 24 Sambhal violence arrived in the city on Sunday.

The commission will investigate how and under what circumstances the riot took place. The commission will conduct an in-depth review of the current situation and probe the stone pelting incident and the attack on the police.

Ahead of the panel members' visit, security was beefed up in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the commission members met Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh and took information about the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. The three-member committee constituted on November 28 through a Home Department notification, is headed by retired High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora.

The other members are retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. The commission has been given two months to submit its report, with any extension requiring government approval.

The violence erupted following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, related to a petition claiming the existence of a Harihar temple at the site. The clashes on November 24 resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to many others.

The survey report for the Jama Masjid was due on Friday but was delayed as Court Commissioner Ramesh Chandra Raghav sought an additional 10 days to complete it. The report is now expected to be submitted on December 8, with the next hearing scheduled for January 8.

The Supreme Court intervened, asking the trial court to halt proceedings in the case and stressed maintaining peace and harmony. The mosque committee has been advised to approach an appropriate forum to challenge the district court's survey order.

A large police presence was deployed around the Shahi Jama Masjid, especially during Friday prayers, to maintain order. The situation in Sambhal was calm, with normal activities resuming. Internet services, however, are still suspended in the region and the entry of outsiders remains banned.

The police continue to maintain strict vigilance at sensitive locations in Sambhal, closely monitoring all activities. Clear instructions have been issued to take immediate action against any suspicious behaviour or potential disturbances.

