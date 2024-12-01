Dua Lipa pulls off a stunner, performs ‘Levitating’ X ‘Wo Ladki’ mash-up

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa surprised the audiences at her Mumbai concert when she pulled off a stunner with a mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ and ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’.

The mash-up is a viral hit, and was created by DJ Ruchir. Dua Lipa performed MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex as a part of Zomato Feeding India Concert.

A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing”.

Earlier, the singer was clicked arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. She was seen donning a yellow coloured t-shirt paired with black pants. The singer appeared a bit exhausted after her journey as she left the VIP area of the airport. This is her second trip to India, and her first performance.

Dua earlier came to India for a holiday in Rajasthan where she made the most of her holiday as she went completely unnoticed. Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi opened Dua’s set on November 30. Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

