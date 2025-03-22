Jonathan Majors reveals what his wife Meagan Good lost because of their relationship

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has said that his wife Meagan Good had to sacrifice a lot in order to stand by his side.

On Friday, March 21, just days after publicly announcing he and the Harlem actress, 43, secretly tied the knot, the Marvel star, 35, told The Breakfast Club what their relationship cost her, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I told her from the jump, this ‘gon be crazy. This ‘gon be wild”, Majors said during an appearance on a Power 105.1 radio show, referring to the fallout from him being found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment against a former girlfriend in December 2023.

As per ‘People’, during the show, one host noted that Good was a respected actress long before her relationship with Majors, leaving many to wonder, “‘Meagan Good, why are you doing this?’”. He admitted, “Yeah, I had a lot of that”.

“We’re in a relationship, now we’re in a marriage”, Majors said. “I’ll keep it straight. We have moments like, ‘Hey babe, it’s cool. I love you more than I can imagine, but this ship’s going down’”.

“I’m Jack. You let go of me and you go get it”, he said, making a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack Dawson in ‘Titanic’. The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ actor added, “That was a big thing and she took so many hits because of it”.

He continued, “I don’t think she mind me saying, they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, we got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming. She took an incredible hit”.

Majors also admitted that “a lot of our work” is “socializing”.

