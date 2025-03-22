Dipika Chikhlia joins the cast of 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The cast of Shemaroo Umang’s popular show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" has received a new addition. Acclaimed actress Dipika Chikhlia has been roped in to play Guru Maa on the show.

The show is set for a major turning point as the stakes rise for protagonist Chaina (Diksha Dhami). While Chamkeeli’s (Ishita Ganguly) manipulative plan to turn the family against Chaina seems to be succeeding, an unexpected twist is about to change the course of the story — the arrival of a divine force in the form of Guru Maa. Her character will act as a spiritual mentor, revealing to Chaina that she is Jaiveer’s (Sheel Verma) Rakshini. She will serve as a catalyst for the dramatic shifts in the haveli, shaking the very foundations of Chamkeeli’s plans.

For Diksha, sharing the screen with Dipika is a dream come true. Spilling her excitement, she revealed, “We’ve all grown up hearing from our parents how deeply respected Deepika ji was as Sita Maiya— and still is. When I told my mother I’d be sharing screen space with her, she was over the moon. She told the entire family and her friends before I could even process it myself!"

Diksha added, “Deepika ji is so humble and grounded despite her legendary status. Working with her has been an eye-opener and an incredible learning experience. The way she effortlessly lights up every scene with such grace is truly inspiring. I feel fortunate — it felt like Sita Maiya came as a guiding light, not just for Chaina, but for me as an actor too. The whole experience felt absolutely divine.”

Dipika is fondly remembered by millions as Sita Maiya from Ramanand Sagar’s popular television series, "Ramayan".

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM on Shemaroo Umang.

