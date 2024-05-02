Jodhpur Congress LS candidate booked for flouting MCC norms

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) A case has been registered against Congress candidate from Rajasthan's Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, Karan Singh Uchiyarda, on Wednesday for flouting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by staging a protest in front of a police station on April 28.

The case against Uchiyarda was registered at Phalodi police station as the Congress nominee along with his supporters staged a dharna outside the police station against the arrest of three party workers following their altercation with BJP workers.

Police officials said that around 100 people under the leadership of Congress candidate Uchiyarda gathered at the Jodhpur intersection in Phalodi town despite the clamping of Section 144, and surrounded the police station.

They protested and blocked the main road from Jodhpur to Phalodi and raised slogans which were against the MCC norms.

