JMM's Central Committee reconstituted; Shibu Soren is President, son Hemant Working President

Ranchi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Central Committee of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which leads the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has been reconstituted after about two and a half years. In this committee, a total of six members of Soren family, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have got the responsibilities of important posts.

Hemant Soren is the working president of the party and his father Shibu Soren is the central president. In fact, on December 18, 2021, the party's central convention was held in Ranchi. In this only Hemant Soren and Shibu Soren were unanimously elected for these two posts. Expressing faith in the leadership of these two, the party had left the decision of reorganisation of the Central Committee to them.

After a long wait, the committee has now been announced afresh. Rupi Soren, wife of Shibu Soren, has been given the responsibility of vice-president, while Sita Soren, wife of his late elder son Durga Soren, has been made the party's general secretary. Sita Soren is also JMM's MLA from Jama constituency. Basant Soren, son of Shibu Soren and younger brother of Hemant Soren, has been made member of the Central Executive. He is also the MLA of Dumka region.

Similarly, Shibu Soren's daughter Anjali Soren has also been given a place in the Central Executive as a member. In this way, important responsibilities have been assigned to six members of the family in the Central Executive.

Almost all the prominent leaders of the party have got important responsibilities in the Central Committee issued under the signature of President Shibu Soren. There has not been much change in the team. Appointment has also been made to the post of Treasurer, which was lying vacant for a long time. The Central Committee consists of eight Vice Presidents, nine General Secretaries and seven Secretaries, including spokespersons and executive members. It is also being linked to the party's election preparations.

The proposal to constitute the Central Committee was pending for almost two years. Recently, the formation of the central committee was discussed in the party's general convention held at Harmu. The Central Committee is the apex committee of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The committee deliberates on all strategic issues and takes decisions.

Ministers and MPs of the party have been given responsibility in the new team. Borio MLA Lobin Hembram, who has often critical of the central government's policies, has also been made an executive member.

