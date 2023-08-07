Hyderabad: Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of The Siasat Urdu daily, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday evening. The veteran Urdu journalist suffered a heart attack while he was on his way to attend the funeral of popular folk singer Gaddar at Alwal today.

The people in the funeral procession saw Khan collapsed and moved him to the open place and attempted to resuscitate him by performing a CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on his chest and later rushed him to a nearby Russh Super Speciality hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

