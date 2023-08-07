Rahul to be first from Congress to speak on no-confidence motion in LS (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak as the first leader of the grand old party to speak on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Party sources sad=id that the Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader of the Congress to speak on the no-confidence motion moved by the INDIA parties in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, when asked if Rahul Gandhi will speak on the no-confidence motion in the lower House, he said, “He will definitely speak in the Lok Sabha.”

The membership of Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday by the Lok Sabha secretariat, three days after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the Modi surname remarks defamation case.

The INDIA parties have moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government over the Manipur issue.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both houses of Parliament.

The INDIA parties have also been demanding for a detailed discussion in the Manipur issue in Parliament.

