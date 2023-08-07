I have many enemies who are high-profile people: Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) Former Education Minister of West Bengal and ex-Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Monday gave a subtle hint of being a victim of conspiracy by his own party insiders by stating that he has a lot of enemies who are "high-profile" people with whom he had worked in the past.

“Yes, I do have a lot of enemies. I had worked with many of them before and some of them are really high-profile people,” said Chatterjee, one of the prime accused in the alleged teacher recruitment scam in state-run schools, while coming out of a PMLA court here.

While he did not specify who all he actually meant as “high-profile” enemies, speculation have started in the political circles as to whether Chatterjee’s statement on Monday is the beginning of his revolt against his own party leadership.

In an earlier occasion, he had complained of not getting a level-playing field like other accused persons in the scam to prove his innocence.

At the court, Chatterjee again pleaded for bail and even referred to the hospitalisation of the former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

“Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is suffering after being admitted to the hospital. I am suffering equally,” Chatterjee said.

He also pleaded for bail citing the forthcoming festive season of Durga Puja as the reason.

Claiming that he is not responsible for all the recruitment-related irregularities in state-run schools, Chatterjee said, “I cannot be framed for the fault of others. The festive season is near. I have a family. So please grant me bail under any condition."

However, the court rejected his bail plea.

