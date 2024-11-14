JMM-Cong-RJD are protectors of infiltrators, says UP CM at Jharkhand rally

Dhanbad, Nov 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a series of rallies in Dhanbad district on Thursday, addressing public gatherings in Nirsa, Bermo, and Bokaro. During his speeches, he accused the ruling Jharkhand government, led by JMM-Congress-RJD, of being protectors of intruders and Rohingyas.

In a sharp attack, Adityanath alleged, "These parties are trying to infiltrate Rohingya Muslims, thereby jeopardising the safety of Jharkhand's daughters, resources, and land. We must prevent such infiltration at all costs, as it threatens our security and livelihood. Only a BJP government can put an end to this."

Referring to the first phase of voting held in Jharkhand on November 13, Adityanath claimed, "The trend indicates that the BJP is set to win with an absolute majority. The people of Jharkhand have made up their minds to remove the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance, which has been looting the state."

He recalled the time when Jharkhand was created, saying: "I was an MP from Gorakhpur when the state was being formed. During parliamentary discussions, the Congress and RJD opposed the creation of Jharkhand. Today, both these parties are in league with JMM, misleading the people. On one hand, they plunder the state; on the other, they empower Leftist forces to destabilize Jharkhand."

The UP CM lamented the condition of Jharkhand, particularly Dhanbad, known as the 'Coal Capital.' "Despite its vast coal resources, the labourers here are exploited by Leftist forces. The workers remain poor while others profit. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed Jharkhand, his vision was to make it a developed state. However, in the past 24-25 years, Jharkhand has regressed," he said.

Adityanath also criticized the misuse of central welfare schemes, claiming, "While 80 crore people across India are receiving free rations, the supplies sent for Jharkhand by PM Modi are being siphoned off by JMM-Congress leaders."

Highlighting national security, Adityanath said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s borders are secure. If a terrorist dares to cross into India with malicious intent, they are swiftly eliminated. This is the spirit of New India -- we won’t provoke anyone, but if provoked, we won’t hesitate to retaliate."

Ahead of the second phase of voting on November 20, Adityanath appealed to voters to unite against the Congress-JMM-RJD-CPI-ML nexus. "These parties are all birds of the same feather, aiming to loot Jharkhand and divide its people. But if we remain united, we can safeguard our future and ensure peace and development."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.