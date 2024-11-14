Divyang Indian Cricket League kickstarts in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Nov 14 (IANS) Divyang Indian Cricket League 2024 kicked off on Thursday. A total of 120 hearing and visually impaired players from across the country are competing for the trophy in the league, organised in partnership with the Deaf Cricket Federation.

The tournament started on Thursday with the finale being scheduled for November 16 at the Punjab Armed Police Grounds, Jalandhar.

The league matches will be held in two categories – hearing impaired and visually impaired, which will be played by 90 hearing impaired and 30 visually impaired cricketers, including international players from Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The tournament includes eight teams in all six hearing impaired teams – Sign Smashers, Deaf Defender, Unity Tigers, Divyang Warriors, Empower Deaf Eagles, Deaf Diving Strikers and two visually-impaired teams – Special Kings and Courageous Tigers.

The tournament was inaugurated by Aman Mittal, vice president, Lovely Professional University in the presence of Kashmir Singh IPS (Retd Additional Director General, CISF) at the Lovely Professional University. M F Farooqui, IPS, Addl. Director General of Police, Punjab was the chief guest for Thursday's match along with guest of honour, Himanshu Aggarwal, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar.

“It is platforms like this one that really are the cornerstone of the spirit of inclusivity and sportsmanship and we are truly honoured to be able to do our bit by partnering with the Divyang Indian Cricket League. The league not only celebrates the incredible talent and perseverance of each player but also inspires us all," said Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives & Associations at Usha International.

