J&K: Youth jumps in Chenab, body found in Pakistan

Jammu, July 14 (IANS) The body of a youth who reportedly ended his life by jumping into river Chenab in Akhnoor area of Jammu district, was recovered in Pakistan. His family sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to bring back his body.

Officials said that a youth named Harash Nagotra went missing on June 11 while his motorcycle was found on the banks of the Chenab in Akhnoor.

The family lodged a missing report in the concerned police station and preliminary investigation revealed that the youth might have ended his life by jumping into the river.

Before he went missing, he had lost Rs 80,000 through an online gaming app.

The family got to know about Nagotra’s death through a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani official.

“Subash, father of the youth, said that he had got the WhatsApp message from a Pakistani official who said he was working in the post-mortem department. The official told the family that the youth’s body had been recovered from a canal in Sialkot area of Pakistani Punjab on June 13," officials said.

“The relatives of the youth said that they have written to the PMO, Ministry of External Affairs and MHA. The family has appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene and get the body of the youth back to India for last rites,” officials said.

