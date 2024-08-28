J&K polls: Women riders organise horse rally in Katra

Jammu, Aug 28 (IANS) A unique women’s horse rally was organised on Wednesday in J&K’s Katra to promote voter awareness under the aegis of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Women riding horses amid chanting of slogans “Vote on 25th September” charged the environment with enthusiasm and celebrations.

The DEO emphasised the power of voting, comparing it to the strength represented by the horse. He appealed to voters to ensure maximum participation in the election process, while highlighting the importance of increasing women's participation in the electoral process.

He noted that empowering women to vote not only strengthens their role in democracy but also helps in spreading awareness across the wider community.

The rally saw active participation from female officers, Anganwadi workers, students, and teachers, all coming together to promote voter awareness.

They appealed to the public to cast their votes on September 25th and chanted slogans to encourage voter participation. ADDC Sukhdev Singh Samayal, Nodal Officer MCC Kulbhushan Khajuria, Dy. DEO Rakesh Kumar, Addl. SP Katra Vipin Chandra, RO-58 Piyush Dhotra, Nodal Officer SVEEP Sachin Sharma, DIO (Info) Ujwal Sambyal and other district officers were present during the rally.

First phase voting in the 3-phased assembly polls is scheduled on September 18, voting for the second phase on September 25 and for the third and last phase on October 1.

Counting of votes is scheduled on October 4 and the entire election process would be over by October 6.

