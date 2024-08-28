Why is there no e-auction in Bengaluru, asks BJP

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday asked why there is no e-auction conducted in Bengaluru.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) but the Karnataka government is not conducting e-auctions.

He said that while the BJP government places its trust in DBT, Congress believes in “Direct Benefit to Congress” (DBC).

“After the MUDA land and the Tribal Welfare Board cases, another land case has now come to light in Karnataka. Following these cases, Siddaramaiah visited Delhi while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge came to Bengaluru. I'll leave it to your imagination who went to protect whom and who went to create distance,” he said.

He said that since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, several new corruption cases have emerged.

“Corruption related to the Tribal Welfare Board, which pertains to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, came to light. This same government represents Rahul Gandhi, who insists on conducting caste surveys,” he said.

He said that luxury vehicles and jewellery were purchased with money which was “minted” in the Tribal Welfare case and then there was the MUDA land case involving the Chief Minister.

He said that now there is the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land case which was supposed to be allotted for a high-tech park.

“On February 14, 2024, the Karnataka government’s Social Welfare Department had written a letter to allocate the designated land. However, instead of allocating it to the department, it was sanctioned to someone else,” he said.

He said that in Karnataka, “it’s more about the welfare of Congress and its families than the common people.”

He said that in the alleged KIADB land issue, a powerful figure in the government and the Congress President and his family’s names have come to the forefront.

He alleged that The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has decreased since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka.

He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of intimidating doctors.

