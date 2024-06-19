J&K Police arrest man who had fled with SPO’s weapon (Ld)

Jammu, June 19 (IANS) Police in J&K’s Doda district have said that it has arrested the man who fled with an SPO’s rifle.

The man, identified as Mohammad Rafi, had fled with the AK-47 rifle of SPO, Sardar Hussain, from the Pul Doda area on Tuesday.

Police said Mohammad Rafi was arrested on Wednesday.

The SPO was travelling with Mohammed Rafi in his vehicle when he got down from the vehicle near Pul Doda in the Doda district for some personal reasons. Sardar Hussain had left the rifle in the vehicle.

Mohammad Rafi, however, fled with the SPO’s service rifle from the spot in the vehicle, said police officials.

The vehicle was later recovered by police, but there was no sign of either Mohammad Rafi or the SPO’s weapon.

“The questioning of the arrested person is going on to ascertain the reason behind his criminal act,” police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.