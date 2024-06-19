Kamya Panjabi sheds light on idea of 'Ishq Jabariya', which touches on tradition of 'Pakadwa Vivah'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Kamya Panjabi, who plays Mohini in 'Ishq Jabariya', has opened up about the show's unique concept, which addresses the social issue of 'Pakadwa Vivah' and shared insights about her character.

Talking about the show's concept, Kamya, known for her work in 'Amber Dhara' and 'Doli Armaano Ki', shared: "I am thrilled to be working on a new show that touches on a social issue that still exists in our country. With 'Ishq Jabariya', we are not trying to make a change, but we hope to highlight this problem in an entertaining way."

The actress added: "I am thrilled to work with the team, and both of the leads, Siddhi Sharma and Lakshya Khurrana, are amazing actors, and they’re doing a fantastic job."

Kamya described her character, Mohini, as vibrant and charming.

Sharing insights about the character, she added: "Since it’s me, there will be many twists and turns, and my character has a lot of layers. I am working hard to make this role different from my previous ones and bring something fresh to the screen to surprise the audience.”

'Ishq Jabariya' is a heartfelt tale of love, resilience, and the pursuit of freedom against societal odds. Set in the rustic lanes of Begusarai, Bihar, this romantic drama follows Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a spirited young woman with dreams of becoming an air hostess.

Despite her cruel stepmother's oppression, Gulki keeps her hopes alive. Her journey unfolds with unexpected twists, potentially leading her to find love in unexpected places.

The show features Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshya Khurana in pivotal roles.

'Ishq Jabariya' airs on Sun Neo.

