J&K Police is admired across country for professionalism, grit & determination: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, April 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that the state police is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination.

The L-G attended the Passing Out Parade of the 16th batch of Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Manigam police training centre in Ganderbal district.

L-G Sinha paid tributes to the valour of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, exhorted the young recruits to work with diligence and high professionalism to protect the motherland.

"The nation is grateful to J&K Police for the invaluable sacrifices they have made. Citizens can live peacefully and work freely because they know that our police force is standing firm in protecting the lives and combating terrorism and crime."

"The exemplary courage of J&K Police and their supreme heroism reassures the people that the Union Territory is in safe hands."

"Today J&K Police Force is admired across the country for its professionalism, sustained grit and determination. In the last few years, J&K Police Force, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have succeeded in crushing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, however, terrorist incidents have increased in Jammu division, which is a matter of concern."

"Our resolve is to make both Jammu and Kashmir divisions terrorism-free."

"J&K Police Force will have to adapt to emerging technologies and deploy them to enhance their operational effectiveness."

"We need a future-ready police force to effectively combat evolving terror and organised crime threats."

"In view of the rapid changes taking place due to technology, our approach should be on data-centric policing to effectively tackle challenges, analyse crime trends and predict the pattern and make necessary changes in the investigation."

"I am confident that apart from professional tradecraft, the life values that new recruits have imbibed at the Manigam Police Training School and ideals like courage, valour, patience, self-sacrifice and discipline they have inculcated in life will enable them to face all kinds of challenges in the future," L-G Sinha said.

The L-G said that J&K Police, Army and CAPFs are determined to crush terror.

"In the last few years, J&K Police Force, Army and CAPFs have succeeded in crushing terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, however, terrorist incidents have increased in Jammu division, which is a matter of concern."

Extending his best wishes to the passing out trainees, the L-G said that the skills, knowledge, and values they have gained during their training will provide a solid foundation and enhance their capabilities to discharge their duty with utmost sensitivity.

A total of 438 recruits, including 86 women, completed their rigorous training, on Friday at the Manigam Police Training School. Among them, 211 brave constables have previously served as Special Police Officers.

Zubair Ahmad Khan, Manigam Police Training School Principal, briefed about the programme and various activities conducted during the training course.

The L-G took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade.

He also felicitated the new recruits who had excelled during their training.

An oath was administered to the new recruits for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat; SJM Gillani, Chairman and Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation; Anand Jain, ADGP Armed J&K; Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to L-G Manoj Sinha; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Jatin Kishore, Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner; senior officials of Police, Security forces and civil administration and family members of the passing out trainees were present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.