If necessary, govt will send athletes to other countries offering best training facilities: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, April 18 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that if necessary, the state government would send athletes from the state to other countries offering best training facilities.

Declaring the 4th Arunachal state games 2025 open in a glittering opening ceremony held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium at Yupia in Papum Pare district, CM Khandu assured that the state government is committed to provide every facility to the state’s athletes so that they can excel in their chosen fields at national and international levels.

He said that under the ‘Mission Olympics’ being implemented by the state government, provisions have been kept to provide quality training to athletes in top-notch training centers in the country.

Conveying best wishes to the athletes from across the state participating in the 4th Arunachal state games 2025, CM Khandu lauded the dedication and hard work put in by them that has made Arunachal Pradesh as one of the best sporting states in recent years.

“Arunachal Pradesh has recorded one of its best performances at the recently concluded 38th National Games (in Uttarakhand), standing second position in the northeast region, with our sportspersons winning 13 medals at this prestigious event. As we strive for excellence, we are committed to intensify our efforts to secure a top 10 rank at the upcoming 39th National Games to be held in Meghalaya next year,” he said.

Terming sports infrastructure as one of the most important requirements for sportspersons to hone their talents, CM Khandu said that several quality stadia have been constructed in recent years across the state including the Golden Jubilee Stadium of Yupia.

He said that the government has approved and construction of new stadiums would begin soon in Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang and Longding districts.

“Hosting the 77th Santosh Trophy finals at this very ground was a significant step forward in the state’s sports history. We are now going to host the South Asian Football Federation U-19 Championship 2025 next month. Just a few years ago this would have been just a dream,” he said.

Giving another boost to the sports infrastructure in the state, Khandu informed that a new world-class stadium with 25,000 capacity would come up in the near future within the state capital.

“We have already identified the site and construction will begin soon,” he added.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (from Assam), Sports Minister Kento Jini, Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) President Taba Tedir, Secretary General Bamang Tago among others.

