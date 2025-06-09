J&K LG inaugurates surveillance system with integrated control centre for Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu, June 9 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated a CCTV Surveillance System with Integrated Command & Control Centre for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Monday. The inauguration of the system is significant as it comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

“Cutting-edge technology will enable real-time monitoring and crowd management for safety, security of devotees and it will ensure hassle-free pilgrimage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that actionable insights gleaned from the system will enable prompt response in emergencies.

Lt-Governor, Manoj Sinha is also the Chairman of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board.

The command and control infrastructure including AI-powered surveillance ecosystem will provide comprehensive situational awareness, optimise operations and quick and efficient coordination with emergency responders.

The large-scale, technology-driven surveillance and crowd management initiative will significantly enhance the safety and security, improve crowd control measures and operational efficiency within the shrine area.

Under the project, one Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) located at Katra and 7 Sub-Control Centres along the pilgrimage track for localised monitoring and coordination have been established which will ensure 24x7 monitoring of all vulnerable and high-traffic zones and enable proactive and prompt response to crowd build-up, security breaches, or medical emergencies.

Over 700 cameras have been deployed across the shrine area, including 170 new high-definition IP cameras and integration of more than 500 existing cameras, covering all critical and vulnerable locations including entry/exit points, gathering areas, and the pilgrimage track.

The project also featured AI-based analytics and advanced technology mechanisms like Gesture Recognition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection System, Crowd Management Tools.

Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) gave a detailed presentation on the ICCC's technical features and its anticipated benefits in day-to-day shrine functioning.

He informed that the centre is equipped to generate automated alerts for crowd congestion, route blockages, landslides or emergencies, thereby enabling swift decision-making and response.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the engineers and operational staff at the centre.

He emphasised the need for regular training of staff and seamless collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders to maximise the centre’s utility.

Notably, the SMVDSB recently provided advanced security equipment to the security agencies deployed for the yatra management including X-Ray Baggage Scanners, Door Frame Metal Detectors, Hand-Held Metal Detectors, and Under Vehicle Search Mirrors/Scanners, to enhance robust security measures in the shrine area, in pursuance to the joint security review conducted last year on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu, Ms Nidhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner Reasi and other senior officers of Police, Security Agencies and Shrine Board were also present.

