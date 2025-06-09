NEET UG 2025 results: When and where to check?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 shortly. Candidates who took the exam can anticipate seeing their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Final Answer Key to be Released

Along with the results, NTA will also release the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. The agency had earlier released a provisional answer key, enabling candidates to lodge any objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per challenged answer. These objections will be checked by subject matter experts, and if correct, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Details

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held on May 4, 2025, in one shift from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centers in more than 500 cities across the country. 22.7 lakh candidates applied for the exam.

How to Check NEET UG Results 2025

To check their results, candidates can check the following steps:

Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link to download NEET UG Results 2025 on the home page.

Enter your login credentials to view your result.

Submit and download your results for future use.

Stay Updated

Key Website to Visit

The NEET UG Results 2025 will be available on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

