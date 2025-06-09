TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check?

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025 online shortly. Following the past year's pattern, the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 is expected to be announced around the second week of June 2025.

Important Features of TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025

Exam Name: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)

Board Name: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Academic Year: 2024-25

Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Exam Dates: May 22 - 30, 2025

Result Date: Expected in June 2025

How to Check TS Inter IPASE Result 2025

As soon as the TSBIE announces the TS Intermediate IPASE Result 2025 on its website, students can check the results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official TS IPASE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage

Click on the 'TS Inter IPASE Result 1st and 2nd Year 2025' link

Enter your login credentials

Click on 'Submit' to see your result

Verify your details and download the result for future use

Revised Marksheets

Students passing their TS Intermediate IPASE Exams 2025 will have to collect their revised mark sheets from their respective schools upon release by the board.

Past Trends

Looking at the trend of the last five years, students can approximate the release date of the expected result:

2024: June 17

2023: July 7

2022: August 30

2021: June 28

2020: July 31

Wait for the new updates regarding the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025.

