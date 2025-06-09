Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2025: Expected date, Direct Link and Step-by-step guide!

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not yet announced the results of the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam conducted between May 26 and June 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can wait to view their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in, after the announcement.

Exam Details and Pass Percentage

The supplementary exams began with the first language paper and ended with subjects such as Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Economics. A total of 842,173 candidates took the Karnataka SSLC exams, out of which 524,984 candidates passed, reporting an overall pass percentage of 62.34%. The pass percentage for boys was 58.07%, in which 226,637 out of 390,311 students passed, whereas girls performed better with a pass percentage of 74%, in which 296,438 out of 400,579 students passed.

Results Check

After the announcement of the results, students can check their marks by accessing the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and following these steps:

Click on the download link for the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.

Provide your login credentials and submit.

View and download your result.

Print the result for future reference.

Stay Updated

The students are requested to keep a check on the official website for any information regarding the announcement of the result. Once the KSEAB processes and approves the results, it will be announced.

Previous Exam Results

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025, with a high percentage of students passing. The supplementary exams offered students a chance to score better and achieve a pass percentage.

We will update this page once the results are declared. Keep an eye out for the latest information on the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2025.

