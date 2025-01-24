J&K LG inaugurates 'BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Run-up Event'

Jammu, Jan 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the 'BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Run-up Event' at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Jammu.

In his address, LG Sinha congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC), IIM Jammu and all other associate departments for providing a dynamic platform for innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, youth leaders to showcase innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The LG highlighted the transformative initiatives of the government through the Department of Industries & Commerce that have redefined the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and are empowering the youth of the UT.

“In the past few years J&K's industrial ecosystem has witnessed an unprecedented surge, supporting the culture of innovation, research & development and scientific advancements. I want to see our youth among top-notch entrepreneurs of the country, contributing to its growth”, the LG said.

Sinha said the sincere efforts and policy interventions of the government have made J&K a vibrant startup hub.

He also shared the key initiatives including Mission Yuva to develop a business support ecosystem for the enterprising youth of J&K.

Sinha said reforms were being made in the education sector with a dedicated focus on skilling the youth in the technology of Industry 4.0.

“We continue to focus on policies to promote incubation centres and to provide better resources and support to set up new startups. I want our youth to dream, dedicate and develop a dynamic J&K and propel its growth trajectory to new heights”, he said.

LG Sinha further emphasised on the need to bridge the academia-industry disconnect to meet future challenges.

He said human resources should be equipped with the skills required by the market and industries.

He said the youth entrepreneurship mission today is important not only for India but the entire world and the countries from both Global North and Global South are looking at their massive demographic dividend to meet the biggest developmental challenges of the 21st century.

Speaking on the industrial revolution taking place in the UT of J&K, the LG said the result of the Central Sector Industrial Development Scheme is now visible.

He also emphasised the role of educational institutions and youth in developing India as a knowledge economy and realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Professor. B.S. Sahay, Director IIM Jammu shared the vision of IIM Jammu to develop the youth as business leaders and entrepreneurs.

A detailed presentation highlighting the key objectives of Mission Yuva was also presented on the occasion.

