J&K L-G distributes 250 appointment letters to kin of terror victims

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over 250 appointment letters to families of terror victims at a function in Srinagar city.

As part of the ongoing initiative to help and support those who lost their dear ones to terrorism, L-G Manoj Sinha gave the appointment letters to the kin of terror victims at a function in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Of these 250 beneficiaries, 158 received appointment letters in person, while the remaining will receive these letters at the district level in the coming days.

The 250 beneficiaries belong to various districts of the Valley, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama.

The function is part of a continuing outreach by the L-G to support those who suffered without any justice for decades after terrorists killed their breadwinners and loved ones.

For fear of reprisal from the terrorists, these families remained unheard of and in many cases, even the basic FIRs were not registered in the heinous civilian murders committed by Pakistan-backed terrorists of various outfits.

L-G Manoj Sinha not only spearheads the campaign to wipe out tears from the eyes of these victims, but has been personally reaching out to such families with redressal and moral support.

Manoj Sinha has spoken to scores of such families and encouraged them to come forward and narrate their unheard tales of tragedy, as such incidents went unheard in the rattle of the terrorists’ guns and the propaganda by those who made supporting terrorism a lucrative business during the last 35 years in Kashmir.

The L-G has been advocating the complete dismantling of the terror ecosystem that includes the gun-wielding terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and those who glorify terrorism by creating a false anti-national narrative.

He gave appointment letters to 40 victim families personally on July 13 in Baramulla town.

This was followed by another function in Jammu on July 28, where the L-G distributed appointment letters to 80 families of terror victims.

