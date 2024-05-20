J&K L-G congratulates people on high voter turnout in Baramulla LS seat

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and stakeholders on the high voter turnout in the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency on Monday.

The Lt. Governor tweeted: "High voter turnout, over 58 per cent in Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, is encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers."

"I appreciate the hard work of all the stakeholders to ensure free, fair, accessible, inclusive & peaceful conduct of voting. I am happy to see young voters expressing and celebrating their unshakable faith in democratic values. Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase."

