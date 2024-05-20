Congress candidate bats for anti-defection law for local bodies

Chandigarh, May 20 (IANS) Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari, on Monday, said local bodies, including the Municipal Corporations, would be brought under the anti-defection law to ensure the "opportunistic migratory birds do not sabotage the popular mandate".

Replying to a question during an informal interaction with the media here on a promise to bring local bodies under the anti-defection laws, Tewari said the local bodies need this law the most, as in several instances, the opportunistic elected representatives switch sides as there is no deterrent against such subversion and betrayal.

He pointed out that Chandigarh proved to be the worst example of how a popular mandate was stolen in broad daylight.

He said had it not been for the Supreme Court's intervention, the opportunists would have been in control of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

In the same context, he said, that is why he has been insisting that a vote for Sanjay Tandon of the BJP would be a vote for Anil Masih.

Tewari said relevant provisions of Schedule 10 of the Constitution will be amended to make provisions of anti-defection law applicable to municipal bodies.

He said the local municipal bodies are the most important institutions of grassroots governance where this law is needed as much as in the legislative bodies like the Assemblies and the Parliament.

Chandigarh will go to the polls for the lone Parliamentary seat on June 1.

