J&K Haq Insaaf Council observers ‘Pakistan Doomsday’

Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) J&K Haq Insaaf Council (Truth & Justice Council) on Wednesday observed February 5 as ‘Pakistan Doomsday’.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, the organisation's Chairman Advocate Zeshan said that the J&K Haq Insaaf Council (Truth & Justice Council) has designated February 5 as ‘Pakistan Doomsday.’

“The development happening in Jammu and Kashmir is something we want to showcase to the people living in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Our Indian government has ensured the security of PoJK as well,” he claimed.

He added that Pakistan, on the other hand, goes to the international stage seeking aid money, but instead of using those funds for the welfare of its common people, it spends them on buying weapons.

“You can see how launching pads have been set up inside PoJK, and how ISI is funding various sources to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir. While a train has now reached Kashmir from Delhi, Pakistan still lacks even basic infrastructure for transportation,” he claimed.

The advocate further added: “I want to ask the people of our neighbouring country, don’t you want better education, healthcare, and, most importantly, the freedom to speak? We have often seen that anyone who dares to speak out in Pakistan is picked up by the ISI. But the real limit was crossed when their own country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was abducted. You have seen how even Pakistan’s former Prime Minister is now behind bars.”

He added that a Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy commander has stated that by 2026, they will hoist their flag in Kashmir.

“I want to make it clear that this dream of theirs will never be fulfilled. Our vision is clear: we will never let this happen,” he said.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain one.

“For 75 years, we have been attacked from across the border by ISI, Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. But now, the time has come to respond to them unitedly and face this challenge head-on,” he said.

He further claimed that today, India has 5G, while Pakistan doesn’t even have proper 2G.

“We have our own banks, whereas PoJK doesn’t even have one. India is a strong nation. I don’t think our External Affairs Minister even needs to comment on Pakistan, we can handle them ourselves. But if a strong response is required, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, who have already demonstrated their resolve through surgical strikes,” the advocate said.

The organisation mostly comprises people living in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

