J&K: Doda residents reap benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Doda, July 26 (IANS) Residents of the Bhaderwah block in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, are expressing immense gratitude towards the central government for the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The scheme, aimed at providing housing for the underprivileged, has transformed the lives of many families who previously lived without proper shelter.

Locals from Bhaderwah shared their heartfelt appreciation, stating that the scheme has enabled many poor families to finally build their own homes. They also acknowledged the financial assistance provided under PMAY as a lifeline for those struggling to afford decent housing.

Renu Devi, a PMAY-G beneficiary, shared her experience.

“Earlier, we lived in a single room, and it was very difficult with the whole family. After receiving financial aid through this scheme, we could build a proper house. I received Rs 50,000 in the first instalment, Rs 70,000 in the second, and Rs 20,000 later. This support is very helpful for poor families. I want to thank the government and request that the support be increased to Rs 5-6 lakh. We want to give our children a better life. This scheme must continue.”

Another beneficiary, Ponam Devi, also expressed gratitude:

“I want to thank the government for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We received around Rs 1.5 lakh, with which we built two rooms. Today, we live a peaceful life. I am especially thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching such a beneficial scheme for the poor.”

The Ministry of Rural Development is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to fulfil the vision of ‘Housing for All’ in rural India. The scheme, effective from April 1, 2016, aims to assist 4.95 crore eligible rural households with basic housing and amenities by March 2029.

As of February 2, 2025, a cumulative target of 3.79 crore houses has been allotted to various States and Union Territories. Out of these, 3.34 crore houses have been sanctioned, and 2.69 crore have been completed.

In a major boost, the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to extend PMAY-G from FY 2024-25 to 2028-29, with plans to construct an additional 2 crore houses. For FY 2024-25, a target of 84,37,139 houses has been allocated across 18 states, including Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Out of this, 46,56,765 houses have already been allocated in December 2024 and January 2025 to nine states. As of February 2, 39,82,764 houses have been sanctioned under the new phase.

PMAY-G has played a crucial role in improving living conditions, reducing poverty, and enhancing social and economic development in rural India. In regions like Bhaderwah, the scheme has not only provided shelter but also restored dignity and stability to countless families, ensuring a brighter future for their children.

